The Rusk County Sheriff’s Department launched an overnight manhunt Tuesday for a suspect in a possible arson near Ladysmith.
The suspect, Otis Hamilton, was arrested very early Wednesday morning, according to Rusk County Sheriff Jeff Wallace. Hamilton was stopped by the Eau Claire Sheriff's office during a traffic stop in that county and turned over to Rusk County deputies.
Hamilton also reportedly stole several firearms from the home where a structure fire was reported Sept. 8, in the W7600 block of Old 8 Road. It is the home of Terry Nussberger and Cheryl Patrick.
Stolen items were located in a ditch on Old 8 Road.
When the search for Hamilton began around 4 p.m.,Tuesday, he was believed to be under the influence and suicidal. He was last seen wearing a gray colored sweatshirt, blue colored jeans and white colored hat.
Hamilton was described while on the run as possibly "heavily armed."
The direction of travel from the scene was unknown, and deputies were heavily patrolling the area following the fire. Residents were being told to lock doors and remove keys from vehicles.
More details were not immediately available.
