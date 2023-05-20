Walter Fuglsang, Jr.

Walter “Wally” Fuglsang, Jr. died peacefully in his home on Sunday, May 14, 2023.
Wally was born on Nov. 29, 1931, in Chicago, Ill. He was drafted into the Army in March 1950 and served honorably for two years. On Aug. 23, 1958, he and Janet Dewey were married in Monee, Ill. After living in Illinois for several years, Wally and his family moved to Bruce where he made a living as a dairy farmer.
Wally is survived by his wife Janet; four children, Michelle (Eddie) Zimmerman of Bruce, Kimberly Mikunda of Dillon, Edward (Jolene) Fuglsang of Fall Creek and Kristel (Robert) Bush of Weyerhaeuser; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and sister-in-law Pat Fuglsang of Homer Glen, Ill.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Marie Fuglsang; three sisters, June, Bette and Carole; three brothers, Edward, Arthur and John and two sons-in-law, Gerry Ewald and Jeff Mikunda.
Funeral services were held on Thursday, May 18, at Bruce Federated Church with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating. Burial, with Military Honors provided by the Bruce American Legion, was in the Bruce Cemetery.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted with the service.
