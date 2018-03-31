  • Welcome!
  March 31, 2018

New Prevea medical center proposed - The Ladysmith News: Home

New Prevea medical center proposed

Posted: Thursday, March 29, 2018 11:25 am | Updated: 11:30 am, Thu Mar 29, 2018.

A new $4 million Prevea Health Center is proposed in Ladysmith. The site plan for the facility is scheduled to be reviewed this week Thursday by the city’s plan commission.

The development is proposed for the northwest corner of the intersection of U.S. 8 (Lake Avenue) and W. 11th Street N. Access to the facility would be from driveways off both streets.

Developers hope to close on the sale of the property in about two weeks and break ground on a new 8,000 square foot building in May. It could be open sometime next January.

Read the full story in the "News" section of the Ladysmith News.

