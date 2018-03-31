New Prevea medical center proposed

A new $4 million Prevea Health Center is proposed in Ladysmith. The site plan for the facility is scheduled to be reviewed this week Thursday by the city’s plan commission.

The development is proposed for the northwest corner of the intersection of U.S. 8 (Lake Avenue) and W. 11th Street N. Access to the facility would be from driveways off both streets.

Developers hope to close on the sale of the property in about two weeks and break ground on a new 8,000 square foot building in May. It could be open sometime next January.

