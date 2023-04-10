The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident in the village of Cameron that occurred on the afternoon of Saturday, April 8.
At approximately 3:38 p.m., Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach, age 32, with approximately 5 years of law enforcement service, along with Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel, age 23, with approximately one year of law enforcement service, conducted a traffic stop in the Village of Cameron. The officers were conducting the traffic stop based on a warrant and to check welfare of the driver, Glenn Douglas Perry, age 50, following notification of concerning behavior. During the traffic stop, gunfire was exchanged.
Chetek Police Officer Breidenbach and Cameron Police Officer Scheel were pronounced deceased at the scene. Perry was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Officer Breidenbach, age 32, started her law enforcement career with Stoughton Police Department in Dane County. She served there for about 9 months before she joined Chetek Police Department, where she had served for approximately 4 years.
Officer Scheel, age 23, graduated from the Law Enforcement Academy in December of 2022. He had been with Cameron Police Department for approximately one year.
There is no threat to the community.
Officer Sheel has served with the Cameron Police Department since 2022. Since being employed at the Cameron Police Department, Hunter has been a dedicated officer and was very passionate about his job. Hunter also served six years as a member of the Army Nation Guard.
Officer Breidenbach has served with the Chetek Police Department since 2019. Officer Breidenbach was also the handler for the police departments therapy dog, K9 Officer Grizz. Her compassion for the community and the children of the community of Chetek was remarkable.
Both Officers are being escorted from the medical examiner’s office in Ramsey County, Minn., to the funeral homes by a law enforcement procession and Officers will stand vigil by each officers side until the services are complete.
DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by Barron County Sheriff’s Office, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Wisconsin State Patrol, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, a DCI Crime Response Specialist, and Cameron Fire Department. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.
DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Barron County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.
"Our love and condolences go out to both families and all those with whom they served," said Chetek Police Chief Ron Ambrozaitis and Cameron Police Chief Adam Steffen in a joint press release. "We, as a law enforcement family will do everything possible to continue to provide support and comfort to Hunter and Emily’s families. They will be missed by everyone."
The procession home with the officers will be leaving Minnesota at 4 p.m. The procession is scheduled to arrive in Barron between 5:30 and 5:45 p.m.
