A Bruce School District referendum passed overwhelmingly, Tuesday, in the April 6 Spring General Election.
The referendum passed on a vote of Yes-453, No-290. The question asked permission to exceed the revenue limit for five years from the 2021-22 to the 2025-26 school years by $400,000 per year for non-recurring purposes consisting of operating expenses.
The new referendum is a continuation of an existing referendum scheduled to expire after this school year.
Using the 2020-2021 property valuation, the $400,000 referendum per year for five years is an equal amount to the current referendum, according to School District Administrator Pat Sturzl.
“There would be no school property tax increase compared to last year,” Sturzl said.
To maintain the current referendum the effect would be about 11.6 cents for every $1,000 of equalized property value. This translates to $8.67 yearly on a $75,000 home, $11.56 yearly on a $100,000 home and $14.45 yearly on a $125,000 home.
“The district will use the referendum dollars to maintain and update the school facility along with providing a quality education for our students. The referendum will help meet the needs of the students at Bruce by providing up to date curriculum and technology,” Sturzl said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.