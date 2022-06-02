M. Elmer Wisherd, 101 of Tony, died on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Heritage Lakeside in Rice Lake.
Wisherd, 101, who lived in Tony, participated in the D-Day Invasion at Normandy.
He is survived by his son, Scott (Jeanette) Wisherd of Brule; his daughter, Debbi DeLong of Eau Claire; his great-granddaughter, Kiara Skye DeLong; his sister, Mary Pilgrim of Winter Haven, Fla and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, June 6, at Faith United Methodist Church in Ladysmith with Pastor Taegyu Shin officiating.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time on Monday at the church.
Burial will be at noon, in Bruce Cemetery, with Military Honors provided by the Ladysmith Veterans Association.
(1) comment
My Deepest Sympathy to your Family. We as a Nation are forever Grateful for your Service!! The Greatest Generation!! 🇺🇸
