Flambeau School District voters went to the polls Tuesday.
Receiving votes were (an asterisk denotes winners):
* Joel Taylor, 441.
* Zachary Lund (registered write-in) , 107.
Brian Huhn (write-in), 34.
Numerous other write-ins received 1 or 2 votes.
