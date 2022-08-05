The beach swimming advisories present at Trails End Beach near Bruce and Memorial Park Beach in Ladysmith have been lifted.
Samples collected contained E. Coli levels below the EPA recommended safe limit.
After heavy rains Tuesday, Rusk County Health Department officials closed both beaches on Wednesday and then issued use advisories for both locations on Thursday.
