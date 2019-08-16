The Barron County Sheriff's Dept is currently on scene at a residence outside of Chetek, investigating a tree that fell on a teenager.
Preliminary investigation shows the teen was assisting in storm clean up with a large group of people, when he did not see a tree coming down and it struck him.
Life saving measures were attempted but the teen passed away at the scene, according to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald. The teen was from out of the area and notification to family has been made, he said.
The sheriff's department was assisted by the Chetek Fire and Ambulance, Life Link Helicopter and Barron County Medical Examiners Office.
