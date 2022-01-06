Law enforcement officers for the Rusk County Sheriff’s and Ladysmith Police departments and a good Samaritan are being hailed as heroes after pulling a trapped woman from burning van in the city early Thursday morning.
A Rusk County Sheriff's Deputy was on patrol in the city of Ladysmith, early Thursday, Jan. 6.
The deputy could see an orange glow coming from a few blocks away. The deputy found a vehicle had crashed into a large snow bank, was fully engulfed in fire and the doors weren't able to be opened because of the amount of snow around them.
Upon further inspection, the deputy was able to see a person was still inside the vehicle, unresponsive.
Sgt. Michael Buehler and Deputy Marc Egle with the Rusk County Sheriff's Office, Officer Dane Lihrman and Officer Ruff with the Ladysmith Police Department and a good Samaritan, forced entry into the burning vehicle.
They removed the unresponsive female and began rendering life saving measures. The female was transported to a local hospital for her injuries.
The incident occurred where E. Third Street dead ends at railroad tracks along a parking lot between La Casa Mexicana Restaurant and the former creamery building.
The heroic actions of these officers and the good Samaritan undoubtably saved a life, law enforcement officials stated.
The incident was reported at 12:36 a.m., Jan. 6, when county and city officers arrived.
By 12:42 a.m., an officer reported the woman was removed from the vehicle.
Ladysmith fire crews arrived at 12:45 a.m.
An auto-launch was initiated with Life Link medical helicopter, but their crew declined due to weather conditions.
Other agencies also declined to respond due to weather.
The Ladysmith Fire Department and Ladysmith EMS assisted.
Alcohol was a contributing factor to this crash, a law enforcement official said.
