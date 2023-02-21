Ladysmith voters in the city's fifth aldermanic district advanced two candidates out of the primary election on Tuesday.
Steve Weiss with 35 votes and John Kenyon with 31 votes now will face off in the April Spring Election over incumbent Jim West with 25 votes.
Election results are unofficial until confirmed by the Board of Canvassers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.