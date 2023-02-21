Ladysmith, WI (54848)

Today

Periods of snow. High 23F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Watching a potential winter storm. Cloudy with snow. Low 14F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.