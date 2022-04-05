All Rusk County Board supervisors are up for re-election.
Contested races decided were District 5, Terry Wedwick, 76, over Arian Knops, 69; District 8, Tom Cudo, 82, over Lyle Lieffring, 66; District 9, Philip Unterschuetz, 70, over Bill McBain Sr., 38; District 10 features Jonathon Unterschuetz, 93, over Anton Ziesler, 8; District 14, John Kalepp, 44, over Lisa Dobrowolski, 32; District 16, Lois Goode, 114, over Ryan Heavey, 2; District 17, David Willingham, 91, over Erle Barber IV, 63; and District 19, Shane Sanderson, 34, over Dan Gudis, 17.
Winning unopposed were District 1, Terry DuSell; District 2, Jerry Biller; District 3, Alan Rathsack; District 4, Anthony Hauser; District 6, Robert Stout; District 7, Randy Tatur; District 11, Phil Schneider; District 12, Jim Meyer; District 13 Mark J. Schmitt; District 15, Thomas Hanson; and District 18, Mike Hraban.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.