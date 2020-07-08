Did you see this one?
Health Department Warns of Potential COVID-19 Exposure
Barron County Public Health is alerting community members who may have been at risk for exposure to COVID-19.
The potential exposure happened on Friday to Sunday, July 3-5, in Chetek.
A person who tested positive attended the Fly High 56, wooden softball tournament at Denny Overby Field.
Anyone who was at the tournament and is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should stay home and contact their doctor to get tested.
People who were at the tournament and are not experiencing symptoms should watch for any signs of illness for the next two weeks. If you start to feel sick or have any symptoms in those 14 days, please stay home and contact your doctor to get tested.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include; cough, fever, sore throat, headache, body or muscle aches, chills, fatigue, diarrhea, vomiting, or new loss of taste or smell.
Public Health would like to remind residents and guests that everyone can help prevent the spread of illness in the community with a few simple, but effective actions:
- Stay home if you are stick
- Wear a cloth face covering when it is hard to keep at least 6 feet away from others
- Wash or sanitize your hands often
- Avoid large gatherings such as concerts and festivals
For more information on COVID-19 call 211 or visit:
- WI DHS COVID-19: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/disease/covid-19.htm
- CDC COVID-19: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
You can also follow Barron County Public Health or Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Facebook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.