Gary Lance

Gary D. Lance, beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend, age 80, of Blaine, Minn., passed away peacefully while surrounded by family on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Velma.
He is survived by wife, LaVesta; children, Dawn (Michael) Bromander, Gary “Skip” and David (Kari); grandchildren, Ryan Bromander, Scott (Rachael) Bromander, Cathryn (Terry) Gunderson, Trystan, Brett, Brooke and Brandon; brothers, Jim (Ann), Bill (Nancy), Roger (Betty) and Keith (Cindy).
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 17, at Forest Lake Christian Church, 420 W Broadway Ave, Forest Lake, Minn. Family will be greeting friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Lunch to follow at his daughter, Dawn’s home 2622 Radisson Woods Drive, NE Blaine, MN 55449.
