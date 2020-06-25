Three charged in double murder

A total of 22 charges have been filed against three individuals in the recent murder of a couple at their Conrath area home including multiple counts of 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide with party to a crime and repeater modifiers.
Adam Rosolowski, 21, the grandson of the murdered couple, faces seven felony charges and one misdemeanor.
Joseph Falk, 17, and a 16-year-old boy each face seven felony charges.
They appeared for a hearing in Rusk County Circuit Court on Thursday, June 25.
The victims in the June 7 shooting are Robert D. Rosolowski, 73, and Bonnie M. Rosolowski, 70.
Adam Rosolowski is charged with two counts of 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide with party to a crime and repeater modifiers. Other charges filed with party to a crime and repeater modifiers include operating without consent-possess weapon, burglary-armed with a dangerous weapon, theft greater than $5,000-$10,000, theft-movable property-special facts and criminal damage to property over $2,500. He is also charged with misdemeanor bail jumping as a repeater.
Falk is charged with two counts of 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide with party to a crime modifier. Other charges filed with party to a crime modifier include operating without consent-possess weapon, burglary-armed with a dangerous weapon, theft-movable property-special facts and criminal damage to property over $2,500.
The 16-year-old is charged with two counts of 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide with party to a crime modifier. Other charges filed with party to a crime modifier include operating without consent-possess weapon, burglary-armed with a dangerous weapon, theft greater than $5,000-$10,000, theft-movable property-special facts and criminal damage to property over $2,500.
Cash bond for Adam Rosolowski is set at $1 million. Falk and the 16-year-old each has a $500,000 cash bond. They are being held in the Rusk County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.