The Rusk County Health Department announced 30 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday,Oct. 16.
There are currently 67 active cases in the county. Since the coronavirus pandemic began, the county has recorded 139 total positive cases with 71 recoveries and one death. There are currently no hospitalizations from COVID in the county.
Rusk County health officials are directing all available staff time to contact tracing and the COVID-19 response and will not be reporting the total negative case count.
"We understand many of you like seeing this number reported, and we’ll start reporting it again as soon as staffing time allows. Thank you for your understanding!," the department posted on its Facebook page.
