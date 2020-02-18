With more than two-thirds of precincts reporting, incumbent Daniel Kelly and challenger Jill Karofsky were declared the winners of the Tuesday primary in the race for the Wisconsin State Supreme Court with Ed Fallone a distant third place finisher. Kelly and Karofsky now advance to face each other in the spring election.
