Rusk County officials provided the names of five finalists for the administrative coordinator position after an open records request by the Ladysmith News asking for this information.
The finalists were Scott Galetka, Kayla J. Colbenson, Ashley Heath, Amanda M. Poppe and Jeremy Koslowski.
Heath was hired last August, succeeding Andy Albarado in this position. Albarado resigned last April to take the job of Sawyer County Administrator in Hayward.
Koslowski had filled this position on an interim role for four months after Albarado left. Koslowski, the former county forest administrator, immediately resigned from the county after Heath’s hiring.
Heath is being paid a $73,000 salary plus a benefits package estimated at about $18,000.
Heath received a bachelors degree in meteorology from St. Cloud State University in 2014. She was a meteorology intern with WeatherNation in 2013, evening meteorologist for UTVS News at St. Cloud State University from 2013 to 2014, broadcast meteorologist for CNJ2 in Louisville, Ky., from 2014 to 2016, marketing executive for AerisWeather in Eden Prairie, Minn., from 2014 to 2016, marketing coordinator for SevereStudios from 2016 to 2022, broadcast meteorologist for Severe Studios Radio Network from 2016 to 2022 and lead designer/editor for The Express newspaper in Wisconsin Dells from 2019 to 2022. She has been administrative coordinator for Rusk County since August 2022.
Koslowski received a bachelors degree in forest management from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point in 2008. He was assistant forest and parks administrator in Florence County from June 2008 to April 2010, forest administrator and parks assistant in Polk County from April 2010 to February 2018 and forest administrator in Rusk County from 2018 to October 2022. He also worked as interim administrative coordinator from April 2022 to August 2022. He is currently forest certification specialist for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
Colbenson received an associates degree in business administration and management from Chippewa Valley Technical College in 2019. She has worked as an administrative specialist with Eau Claire County Department of Human Services from 2016 to 2023.
Galetka received an associate degree in general studies from the University of Wisconsin-Barron County in 1995 and a bachelor of science degree in geology/hydrology from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in 1998. He was a GIS technician/intern with the Chippewa County Land Conservation Department from 1998 to 1999 and substitute teacher with Ladysmith, Hawkins, Bruce and Winter school districts in 1999. He worked as a GIS technical for Xcel Energy from 1999 to 2000, GIS Project Coordinator for Lincoln County from 2000 to 2007 and President-elect/President/Past-president of the Wisconsin Land Information Association from 2012 to 2015. He has been land records administrator/land information officer/UAS pilot in Bayfield County since September 2007.
Poppe is currently jail program director for the Barron County Sheriff’s Department. She worked as a Rusk County Sheriff’s Department deputy from 2003 to 2013 and Rusk County Deputy Medical Examiner from 2015 to 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.