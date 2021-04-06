The race for the Ladysmith Common Council district 5 seat between incumbent John Kenyon and challenger Jim West ended in a 39-39 deadlock, with a tie-breaking decision handing the contest to West.
State elections officials advised to break the tie with the candidates present by tossing a coin or drawing names. West and Kenyon agreed to a name draw.
They shook hands and went on their way afterward, according to City Clerk Shari Kavanagh. She did not expect a challenge.
There were three write-in votes for this race and one ballot without a vote.
Other city races were uncontested with Mark Platteter receiving 32 votes in District 1, John Pohlman III receiving 40 votes in District 3 and Marty Reynolds receiving 45 votes in District 7.
