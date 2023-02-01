This information is taken from the dispatch logs for the Rusk County Sheriff’s and Ladysmith Police departments from Jan. 24-30.
Jan. 24
7:19 a.m. – Accident driver reportable. 800 block of Fourth Street, Bruce. Call received from Bruce bus garage advising driver had struck a deer with their van. No injuries. Vehicle damage reported.
8:58 a.m. – Suspicious activity. 100 block of Irish Road, Exeland. Caller advising that a dark colored SUV goes slowly down road everyday at about 7 p.m. Caller will try to get license plate. Officer sent to location. No vehicle found.
9:41 a.m. – Miscellaneous. 1200 block of Baker Avenue, Ladysmith. Officer at location. Advised security issue. Ceiling may collapse. Spoke with management. They will contact a maintenance company.
12:36 p.m. – Fire call. 100 block of Ninth Street N., Ladysmith. Call reporting house on fire. Advised the fire department has knocked fire down. Officer contacted Red Cross. Information passed on to homeowner.
2:28 p.m. – Fire call. 100 block of Ninth Street N., Ladysmith. Officer advised smoke alarm set off by fire place. No active fire.
5 p.m. – DNR offense. Corridor Twelve and Josie Creek Road, Tony. Citation issued for operating snowmobile on snowmobile corridor without a trail pass.
6:14 p.m. – Suspicious activity. 100 block of First Street N., Ladysmith. Officers responded to call. Three juveniles loitering in bathrooms. Officer advised them not to do that. It’s suspicious.
7:54 p.m. – Disorderly conduct. 300 block of Roesler Avenue, Ladysmith. Call received with screaming in the background. They hung up. Officer responded. Male subject advised incident between parent and juvenile. Advised juvenile hit in face with basketball. Juvenile will be place in a different facility.
10 p.m. – Animal at large. U.S. 8, Bruce. Caller advising dog running down roadway. Dog jumped into window of caller’s vehicle. Animal control notified.
Jan. 25
2 a.m. – Accident with property damage. U.S. 8 and County W, Weyerhaeuser. Caller advised vehicle roll over in ditch. Debris all over roadway. Driver is not injured. Airbags deployed. Driver appears intoxicated. Driver transported. Vehicle to be towed.
7:30 a.m. – Accident driver reportable. County P and County G, Ladysmith. Caller advising they struck a deer. Deer is deceased. No injuries. Caller pulled deer to side of road.
10:24 a.m. – Found property. 300 block of Miner Avenue, Ladysmith. Set of keys found in east parking lot of courthouse. Left with county clerk. Owner’s phone number found. Message left with family members. Keys turned over to owner.
1:20 p.m. – Accident with property damage. Wis. 27 and Port Arthur Road, Ladysmith. Caller reported she hit several deer last night. Vehicle damaged. Insurance company advised caller contact local law enforcement.
4:52 p.m. – Motorist assistance. Wis. 40 and Mahoney Road, Bruce. Caller advising he is out of gas. Subject got a ride to gas station, needs a ride back to vehicle. Caller advised to call when vehicle is removed. Officer advised vehicle has been removed.
7 p.m. – Trespass. W5400 block of Hammen Street, Sheldon. Caller advising subject at residence that is not supposed to be there. Subjects evicted but now are back. Caller informed subjects were not yet evicted. Waiting on property recheck.
7:29 p.m. – Miscellaneous. 300 block of Fifth Street, Ladysmith. Received a call from male subject. Worried that landlord has locked a gate going across driveway. Emergency vehicles won’t be able to access property. Officer spoke to resident. Subject has a key to the gate. Officer advised everything OK.
Jan. 26
5:29 a.m. – Accident driver reportable. U.S. 8 and Cedar Swamp Road, Weyerhaeuser. Officer reporting minivan in ditch. Driver inside vehicle with lights on. Roads icy. Driver lost control and went into ditch. No damage reported.
7:36 a.m. – Abandoned vehicle. Valley Road and Town Line Road, Birchwood. Caller advising black car has been parked at location for two days. Tracks leading into woods. Vehicle owner’s family contacted. Subject is homeless. Subject could not be reached. Officers followed footprints. Drone surveyed area from above. Nothing found. Note in vehicle states ran out of gas and will be back in a few days.
8:16 a.m. – Abandoned vehicle. Breakneck Road and Wagner Road. Officer advising vehicle in ditch. It looks like someone tried unsuccessfully to pull it out.
8:46 a.m. – Road hazard. Wis. 27 and County J, Ladysmith. Caller advising a large piece of metal in southbound lane south of Cedar Lodge. County Highway Department contacted.
10:19 a.m. – Traffic offense. W6800 block of U.S. 8, Tony. Caller from school requesting a deputy. Vehicle ran bus lights. Officer contacting school.
10:30 a.m. – Check well-being of subject. N4000 block of Beebe Road, Ladysmith. Out of state family haven’t heard from subject is weeks. Neighbors said subject not seen since power outages. Subject contacted. Staying in a motel. They are OK.
10:22 p.m. – Information. Sand mine train, Weyerhaeuser. Caller advising there is a sand mine train blocking a driveway and intersections. Advised there is a malfunction with equipment. Canadian National enroute to location. Officer advised train has been moved.
Jan. 27
5:41 a.m. – Traffic stop. West Ninth Street N. and Cleveland Avenue, Ladysmith. Vehicle stopped for operating without brake lights. Driver informed they would drive home with hazards on.
12:15 p.m. – Accident driver reportable. Lake Avenue and W. Third Street N., Ladysmith. Call advising a two car accident between vehicle and a city plow truck. Officer advising EMS or fire not needed. Tow truck enroute. Male subject given ride to residence. Vehicle slid into ditch while stopping for plow truck. No collision occurred.
Jan. 28
8:19 a.m. – Alarm. 800 block of Gustafson Road, Ladysmith. Commercial alarm. Officer advised employees at location. Officer can stand down.
Jan. 29
9:03 a.m. – Miscellaneous. W Ninth Street and Miner Avenue W, Ladysmith. Tow truck advising he needs to be winched out of railroad tracks. Officer to provide lights. Tracks cleared and traffic is moving.
4:44 p.m. – Traffic offense. U.S. 8 and Thornapple Road, Ladysmith. Caller advised of vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. No license plate visible. Officer pulled over vehicle. Advised them to have owner register vehicle.
Jan. 30
10:38 a.m. – Fireworks complaint. N1800 block of Blueberry Road, Conrath. Caller reports vehicles at trailer with subjects lighting off fireworks. Mostly at night, once during the day. Subjects lit fireworks and quickly left. Southbound on Blueberry Road. Extra patrol requested at night so caller can sleep.
3:51 p.m. – Check wellbeing of subject. U.S. 8. Motorist reporting juvenile walking eastbound on highway. Carrying a purple suitcase. Not dressed for weather. Office advised juvenile missed the school bus. They will give subject a ride.
5:41 p.m. – Abandoned vehicle. N300 block of Morningside Lake, Chetek. Call about a broken down bus. Owner contacted. Bus had mechanical issues. Will have it towed tomorrow.
8 p.m. – Road hazard. W15000 block of U.S. 8, Weyerhaeuser. Caller reporting large crate taking up eastbound lane. Debris also found near Cranberry Lake Road. Owner contacted. He is removing debris.
10:12 p.m. – Fire call. W72000 Old 14 Road, Ladysmith. Call received about house fire. Inaudible due to smoke. Caller advised to leave house. Officer advised a dishwasher on fire.
11:29 p.m. – Animal at large. N7000 block of Wis. 27, Ladysmith. Call received from female subject. Advised dogs in her yard. Animal control enroute.
Jan. 31
5:18 a.m. – Information. U.S. 8 and Range Line Road, Tony. Caller advised her GMC Denali broke down on highway. It is off roadway. Doesn’t have flashers on. Caller will call tow truck when she gets to work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.