Is there anything quite like the thrill of excitement that shivers down your back when the power goes out? Sitting in the house, under the protective golden light of a lamp and suddenly that light flickers. On, off, quick as a blink. And then in a deafening zing of silence, its gone.
The quiet is loud, the lack of noise surprising. The barely perceptible hum of appliances and technology that settles somewhere in the back of your brain, hiding. It’s something we’re so used to that the very absence of it causes us to sit up and blink in shock and wonder, What is it? What is this noise?
But it isn’t a noise, it’s a lack-of. An empty space that used to be filled, a void of silence. The children notice it as their rain sounds and white noise and fans shut off and the glow of their night lights abates.
They open their eyes in shock, rolled up tight in their blankets to hide from this thing pressing in on them from all sides, this thing that is so heavy, this thing that settles on them from the stillness of the house. This thing called darkness, this creature known as the night. This thing we keep at baye with lights and noise and wooden walls. It’s now creeping through the windows, sliding in under the doors.
“What’s happening?” The littlest one cries.
“Nothing’s happening.” I call from my room. “The power’s out.”
Nothing. I want to say. We do nothing. The night is here, it is dark and peaceful and quiet. Lay down and close your eyes and wake up when the sun is out. But I don’t say that because they’re scared and unsure and there will be no sleeping tonight no matter how dark it is or how silent.
So I gather the children and we troop to the kitchen, stumbling over unseen items like misplaced shoes and sleeping cats and bumping into unforgiving corners of the wall that seem to be moving on their own. I feel my way to the cupboards and push aside bowls and spices until I find the candles and lighters. Soon we are seated at the table, all the scented candles we own sputtering with weak flames. The air is scented with a mix of apple, cinnamon, beach, and sandalwood, the fragrances all combining into a conglomerated glob of smell.
“When will the power come back on?” The kids ask.
“I don’t know. Soon I hope.”
They miss the power. I miss it too. It’s such a big part of my life, unappreciated and taken for granted. We can’t live without it. Can’t see, can’t eat. Can’t keep warm or cold. We can’t even sleep without the power on. How did they, the ones before us, survive without it?
And yet here we are. Powerless and still alive. Our hearts are still beating, our faces pale under the flickering candlelight. The air is still breathable, the world hasn’t ended yet.
Lightening flashes in the window, crossing the sky in a brilliant arch. For an instant, the night is exposed. Chased away with a spear of purple-silver fury.
“Whoa.” The kids breathe.
Thunder follows, the rumbled groan stretching across the sky. I can feel the thunder under my skin, vibrating in my bones.
The children hunch closer to me.
The rain starts soon after, a belting furious downpour that rages against the windows. Pounds on them with both fists and pelts the rooftops with balls of ice.
We move our candles from the kitchen into the living room. Everyone finds a spot, draping themselves on couches and chairs or rolling up like burritos in piles of blankets on the floor.
Eventually the rain steadies itself. It stops raging and gets to weeping, a constant steady grief that continues into the night.
One by one, the kids fall asleep, lulled by nature’s white noise. I blow out the candles and just listen. Listen to the rain, to the sounds of the children’s even breathing. To the never-ending tick of the battery powered clock. I feel the wetness of the rain thick in the air, and the suffocating closeness of the eerie stillness of the house.
When the power at last comes back on, only I am awake to hear the fridge rumble back to life. Only I hear the computer chirp a cheerful greeting after its time asleep. I see the flickering neon blue lights of the stove and microwave, the clocks flashing, waiting to be reset. The nightlights come back on, casting magical silver light.
The night is banished again. But it hulks outside the door like a tall, patient stranger, a stranger who could be a friend if we weren’t so afraid.
It bides its time until the next power outage, waiting on the edge, shunning the light. Waiting for the power to flicker and die, waiting to drift back into our houses as silent as dust, waiting to wrap us in its layers and soothe us to sleep.
