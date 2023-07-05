Is there anything quite like the thrill of excitement that shivers down your back when the power goes out? Sitting in the house, under the protective golden light of a lamp and suddenly that light flickers. On, off, quick as a blink. And then in a deafening zing of silence, its gone.

The quiet is loud, the lack of noise surprising. The barely perceptible hum of appliances and technology that settles somewhere in the back of your brain, hiding. It’s something we’re so used to that the very absence of it causes us to sit up and blink in shock and wonder, What is it? What is this noise?

