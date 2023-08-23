Home is where your heart is. I never thought much about this saying, not really. But what does it mean and what makes a home a home? As a nineteen-year-old ready to kick the dirt off my shoes and escape the dreary town I lived in, being settled anywhere was the last thing on my mind. Home was something I wanted to escape. I hit the ground running the minute the last note of the graduation march faded and didn’t look back.
I moved to the big city with my boyfriend. We got an apartment and got busy living. We went to school. We worked. Back then, home was the place where we slept and sometimes ate. It was four walls that trapped heat and not much else.
After a few years of city life, it was time to return home for a visit. The trip started at 10 p.m. A ridiculous time to start a journey, but as a young person it seemed like nothing. It seemed like the dark sky and the dark roads hummed along, abandoned by decent daylight seeking people. My boyfriend and I drank coffee and Mountain Dew. We opened the windows and let the slippery summer night flow between our fingers. We talked about nothing and everything and missed our turn, adding two more hours onto our trip. I watched the moon wander all over the sky. Finally, at four in the morning, we pulled onto the gravel road that led to my mom’s house. The rocks under the tires groaned and I stuck my head out the window to hear the sound of crickets and frogs chirping from the roadside ditches.
We went to bed and I woke up to sunlight. It filled the window in a brilliant vivid glow. Squinting, I climbed over Eddy and when to close the curtain. Stopped, one hand half raised. The land spread out around me in shades of green. The butternut tree and its light green, thin, pointed leaves, the pines with their deep green needles, and the lilac bush, bright with the last few purple blossoms of summer. Dew clung to individual blades of grass, gleaming.
I decided a walk was needed. Still dressed from the night before, I stuffed my feet in my shoes and left the house. My old dog, Jett, greeted me on the porch with a wagging tail. He stuck his nose in my palm and snuffed, but he didn’t follow me on my walk. The days when he was my dog were behind us. He only followed my mom now.
The farm had seen better days. The barn steps were buckled and broken and I gripped the doorway to launch myself in. The cool air felt hollow and stale. Musty and damp. Some piles of straw and manure, leftovers from the long-ago livestock, decayed in empty pens. I kicked at a loose stone and sent a swarm of frightened barn swallows swooping for the door. Following them outside, I watched as they became tiny in the sky.
Out of the barn, a worn path lead down a deep hill. I took it, battling back burdock as it tugged at my arms. Raspberry brambles tore at my legs. I used to play here as a child, in this gully. Used to make stew out of tree bark and mud puddles. Used to sit on the stone at the base of the hill and spend hours, writing, drawing, and imagining. But back then, we had cows and goats and sheep to keep the weeds down. Without them, the burdocks reclaimed the land growing shoulder deep and higher. I couldn’t see my sitting rock. I could barely see the gully.
Back at the house, my mom and I ate breakfast. She sighed and leaned back in her chair. I looked up, sensing something big was coming. “Well, I don’t really know how to tell you this, so I guess I’ll just spit it out. I’ve decided to sell the farm.”
The news settled like a stone in my stomach. It wasn’t unexpected, but it was hard. Heavy. I caught my breath. “Why?”
My mom threw her arms up. “Why keep it? I can’t run a farm by myself. And to keep it just to have it….watching it get all overgrown and rundown……it just doesn’t make sense. I thought,” my mom continued, “that maybe, if you wanted, I mean you don’t have to, but I wanted to offer, that maybe you and Eddy could move back. Just think about it.” She said. “You don’t have to decide right away.”
Later that day, Eddy and I went into town. We ordered ice cream and went to the park.
We dodged goose turds on our way to a picnic table. “This place hasn’t changed.” I remarked dryly as I sat on top the picnic table, my feet on the bench.
Eddy sat next to me. “Not much around here has.”
“My mom wants us to move back. Run the farm.”
He wiped ice cream off his chin. “What do you think about that?” His voice was even. I got the feeling he was thinking of it as much as I had been.
“It’s Ladysmith. It’s….” I broke off not quite sure how to finish. “It’s home and I do miss the farm but – “
“There’s not much here.” Eddy finished my sentence.
“There’s our families. There’s a good school and lots of space. It’s a good place to raise kids. Quiet.”
“True.” I felt color rising in my cheeks. “What about our jobs though?”
“We can find other jobs.” Eddy answered and I could feel the excitement in his voice. I felt it in me, too. The possibilities, the change. The start of something new, a life together.
He finished his ice cream and tossed it in the nearby trash can. “We should get married first, don’t you think?”
I inhaled melted ice cream and coughed. “Are you asking me to marry you?”
He shrugged one shoulder, half a grin on his face. “Yeah.”
I swallowed and stared at the bottom on my plastic Dairy Queen cup. “Okay then.” I couldn’t hide the smile on my face.
Over the years, we put down roots and grew our family in Ladysmith. We did just what we planned and came home and ran the farm. And then we didn’t run the farm anymore. That time, too, passed. We bought a house in town, had children. We love the small town as much as we did then, for its beauty and its isolation and its stillness. And disliked it for the same reasons in equal measure. Because home isn’t a destination. It isn’t the place you grew up or the place you go home to at night. It’s something you carry with you. Something you entrust the people you love with.
I think I know now why people say home is where the heart is. Because it nestles there, filled with everything you love. It’s the people you love, your family. Home isn’t four walls and heat; it’s the things and people you fill that space with. I know now home isn’t a place. It’s an idea. A thought, one that grows and blossoms and becomes.
