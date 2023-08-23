Home is where your heart is. I never thought much about this saying, not really. But what does it mean and what makes a home a home?  As a nineteen-year-old ready to kick the dirt off my shoes and escape the dreary town I lived in, being settled anywhere was the last thing on my mind. Home was something I wanted to escape. I hit the ground running the minute the last note of the graduation march faded and didn’t look back.

I moved to the big city with my boyfriend. We got an apartment and got busy living. We went to school. We worked. Back then, home was the place where we slept and sometimes ate. It was four walls that trapped heat and not much else.

