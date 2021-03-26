A Glen Flora couple taps into the sweet bounty of nature to carry on the regional tradition of producing maple syrup.
Gordie and Bev Dukerschein have produced maple sap from their 525-acre property north of Glen Flora since 2013. Gordie’s first job, earning 40 cents an hour, was helping to haul sap for maple syrup production on the same property he now owns and lives on. The original property was an established sugar bush dating from the 1950’s, according to Gordie.
The Dukerschein’s began producing maple syrup with traditional methods and have since made modern updates to their process. After retiring from Artisan’s Gordie set to follow his dream of producing maple syrup. Today, they operate Maplecrest.
Russ Dukerschein, of Glen Flora, is the Dukerschein’s faithful helper during maple syrup season, helping with the collection, boiling and bottling of the syrup. While the syrup can be produced with two or even one person, having a third person there is a tremendous help, it increases the safety around the fire and hot syrup and makes the production more efficient.
The updates have allowed the couple to reduce the labor intensiveness of collecting the sap and processing it into syrup.
After seeking to become state certified, in 2018 the Dukerschein’s built a new sugar shack with the conveniences of electricity and water. They also installed stainless steel countertops and sinks, water quality is tested annually and their premises are inspected every two years. The building is set up similar to a commercial kitchen and has an effective workflow to allow them to more easily boil, process and bottle their syrup.
Historically, Native Americans discovered the process of obtaining maple sap and boiling it down into a sweet and preserved syrup. Traditionally, the syrup added nutritionally beneficial and needed calories to a limited winter diet. Native Americans taught European settlers the craft and it was strongly embraced as an important source of sugar, according to Maple Syrup World. Maple sugar, was for some time the only available sugar to early settlers and often referred to as “country sugar,” according to Maple Syrup World.
Maple syrup has since evolved into important economical, nutritive and social parts of the economies of the upper Midwest and Northeast of the United States where the syrup is primarily produced.
Wisconsin is the fourth leading maple syrup producing state with 270,000 gallons produced in 2019, according to Union Leader. Leading the way in the United States are Vermont with 2.07 million gallons, New York with 820,000 gallons and Maine with 580,000 gallons of maple syrup. Overall, the United States produced 4.24 million gallons of maple syrup in 2019, according to Union Leader.
The Dukerschein’s are licensed as very small maple syrup producers. In 2021, they are estimating at producing 230 gallons of syrup. They have had years with as much as 100 gallons more. The amount produced depends on the weather, environmental and other factors.
There are 150 species of maple trees around the world, however the sugar maple is the most popular for tapping because the sap is two percent sugar, according to Wisconsin Farmer. Red, silver and hard maple trees are also commonly tapped but the sugar content is about half of sugar maples, according to Maple Syrup World.
Birch and walnut are other popular trees for tapping for sap and syrup.
Wisconsin Life Magazine states that tapping trees does not affect the overall health of the tree or it’s life span, which can be hundreds of years. Many of the Dukerschein trees are at least 100 years old, according to Gordie.
Trees are tapped in the late spring when the nights dip below freezing and the days are above freezing. This year, the Dukerschein’s began tapping on March 4. Some years, they can tap trees as early as mid-February.
A sugar maple will typically yield 20 gallons of sap during a good season which boils down to about half a gallon of syrup.
To tap a maple tree, a hole is drilled into the tree, 7/16 inches for the traditional method or 5/16 for more modern methods. A spile is inserted into the hole and a bag, bucket or line is attached for sap collection.
At Maplecrest, the Dukerschein’s utilize a modern vacuum, pressurized line system to draw sap from their maple sugar bush. This year, they have 640 taps connected, with about 200 taps on their main line.
Two sets of one-inch lines, set one on top of the other, are set up throughout the sugar bush. The dry, top line regulates the pressure of the system by creating a vacuum of pressure. This allows for more sap to be collected than with the traditional bucket or bag method. Small lateral lines connect the tap at the trees to the main one-inch lines.
The bottom wet, line collects the sap and transports it from the trees, through the lines and into a 1,000 gallon bulk tank. From here, it is pumped to the sugar shack to be processed.
To ensure an efficient vacuum system, the lines are at a one-degree downward slope and collected at the lowest point on the property. This set up allows for a natural gravitational flow of sap. Any gentle sag in the system is cleared with by the efficient pressurized lines.
Any hole or leak in the lines will affect the effectiveness of the pressurized system. One year, said Gordie, a curious bear broken several lines which made for a lot of work to find where leaks in the system had been made.
The Dukerschein’s have approximately four miles of one-inch lines and six or seven miles of lateral lines making up their system. The line system is set up on about 10-20 acres of land.
On Friday, March 12, about 1.5 gallons of sap was being dumped about every 30 seconds. “It’s flowing pretty good today,” said Gordie. The amount of sap collected can vary based on the day, temperature and when it’s being collected in the season.
In preparing the sugar bush for syrup production, Gordie said they cleared the ash and bass trees.
One goal Gordie says he strives for is that, “once the sap is out of tree, by the end of the day it’s syrup.” This makes for a high quality, fresh syrup, according to Gordie.
At the sugar shack, the freshly collected sap is pumped to a tank. From there, the sap goes through a reverse osmosis machine that uses two membranes to create a pressure to separate the sugars from the water. Through this process, about two-thirds of the water is removed, concentrating the sweet natural sugars in the sap.
Also during this process the sap goes through its first filtration step and is filtered through a 10 micron filter. Later during bottling stages, the sap will again, and more finely, be filtered.
The primary advantage of the reverse osmosis machine is that it reduces the boiling time, another is it reduces the amount of resources, being wood, to boil the sap.
At this point, the concentrated sap is much sweeter than the freshly collected sap, but not as sweet and rich as finished syrup. It is still fresh and clear tasting with a pleasant sweetness.
Once the sap is concentrated, it is transferred to another tank to await being boiled and further processed into maple syrup.
Inside of the sugar shack temperatures can reach 100 degrees. The evaporator is fed ash wood. The concentrated sap moves through various compartments of the evaporator, reducing in volume, deepening in flavor and caramelizing in color.
The steam, as the water boils off, is vented out of the building.
As the syrup cooks and concentrates, its color deepens into a rich amber. The Dukerschein’s produce a Grade A syrup. The grade is based on color, volume, time of harvesting and the syrup’s sugar content. The finished product will be about six to seven percent sugar, according to Bev.
The syrup is boiled to 220 degrees. It takes 40 gallons of maple sap to make one gallon of syrup.
Because Maplecrest is state certified, the Dukerschein’s are required to bottle their syrup on a different day than when the syrup is finished.
On bottling day, the finished syrup is gently brought to 190 degrees. To determine if the syrup is ready to be bottled, the Dukerschein’s use a Murphy dial or hydrometer to determine the density of the syrup. If the density of the finished syrup is off, sugar crystals could form in the bottle. Temperature will affect the density of the syrup and using a hydrometer, in addition to a thermometer, take the guess work out of when to pull the syrup off the heat.
During the time the syrup is heating up, diatomaceous earth is added to the hot syrup. This diatomaceous earth allows any impurities to bind to it, which will help clarify the finished syrup.
The syrup at this point is partly cloudy and is filtered through a machine with a series of six filters to remove any remaining impurities and the diatomaceous earth.
The finished, filtered syrup goes into a large kettle with a spout where Russ Dukerschein fills each of the bottles.
At large operations, the process of filling each bottle is automated. At Maplecrest, it is manually done. Each bottle is filled with hot syrup to within a quarter of an inch from the top; as the syrup cools, the bottles seal and the syrup condenses.
The Dukerschein’s built special shelving for the bottles of syrup which have to lay on their side for at least 10 minutes to seal.
According to Maple Syrup World, maple syrup has 54 beneficial compounds. It has many antioxidants, anti-inflammatory properties and can inhibit two carbohydrate enzymes relevant to managing Type 2 Diabetes.
Other nutritional benefits of maple syrup include being antibacterial; available nutrients include zinc, manganese, calcium, thiamin and riboflavin. According to Maple Syrup World, maple syrup provides 100 percent of manganese which can protect from free radicals.
Maple syrup can be used as a natural sweetener in thousands of recipes including breads, preserves, granola, ice creams, sausages, homemade wines as well as the traditional topping for pancakes. Navigate to maplecreastsugarbush.com for some of Gordie and Bev’s favorite recipes using maple syrup.
Maplecrest is available for purchase at Holly’s Last Stand, Plaid Peacock, Eastmart, in Ladysmith, the Artisan’s Outlet, in Glen Flora, Northwoods Convenience, in Hawkins, and Coffee Grounds in Eau Claire. The syrup is also available from their website.
