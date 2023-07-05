It was a rainy Sunday afternoon on Guam not so long ago when my late mother’s double popped up on my computer screen. It was breathtaking.
Now my mom has been gone since 1985, but the 1940s look, the hairdo and even the military uniform matched up so well with the person I knew later in her life that an explanation was called for. It turned out to be not that hard to find.
This doppelganger on my screen, as the Germans of the time would have put it, turned out not to be born in Ladysmith, Wisconsin like my mother, Mildred, and her sister, Helen Chase, but in Australia. The 1930 Census lists both Mildred and Helen as resident at 625 Third Street, Ladysmith.
I was looking at the cover of a 1950s biography of Nancy Wake, which styled her as “World War Two’s Most Rebellious Spy,” a tribute to her success in fighting the Nazi German occupation of France during the war.
All three women wore military uniforms and had nursing backgrounds, but they had little else in common, except that Nancy and my mom shared an April 11, 1912 birthday.
While Mildred was working in Chicago as a stenographer and Helen attending nursing school in the early 1940s, Nancy Wake had already been prowling the world for years, supporting herself as a freelance journalist, settling in the south of France in 1939 as the war loomed ahead.
Things changed dramatically for Nancy when she met and married a French industrialist, who was by all accounts a cheerful fellow, rolling in cash and social connections. As the Nazis moved into the south from their takeover of Paris, hubby’s money and influence provided her entrée to the world of the French Resistance. While constantly life threatening to its partisans and hausting as they coordinated nighttime parachute drops from the allies and conducted armed attacks on the occupiers, these saboteurs, of whom Nancy emerged as a leader, appear to have had some good times with fine dining and plenty of wine and brandy between covert activities.
That’s the rebellious part, because Nancy was not one to follow the rules military superiors try to impose on the troops they “command.” In the end, regardless, success is often rewarded to the lucky survivors and after the war she had the medals and trophies to prove it.
And eventually, a popular biography.
The two women I knew were scrupulous about following the rules and I rather doubt they could have conceived of following Nancy Wake’s war fighting career and style.
In Chicago in 1942, my mother joined the Women’s Army Corps (WAC), serving in the area as a recruiter. Around that time with her formal medical training, Helen also became a WAC.
Assigned to Camp Beale Army Base in California (now Beale Air Force Base) in 1944, my mother had duties parallel to the later Army Medical Service Corps. Off-duty at Beale, she met a previously arrived Lieutenant Charles Lloyd, who had served as a Wisconsin game warden before the war. After the war, they returned to Wisconsin and got married.
As a combat nurse in early 1944, Aunt Helen waded ashore during the troubled Anzio Invasion of Italy, which later led to the taking of Rome. She also served a tour during the ongoing Pacific conflict before the war’s end. For her, that translated to a peaceful World War II life in Albuquerque, New Mexico, married to another war vet.
