A graduate from the 2006 class of Ladysmith High School has been awarded the Rural Health Ambassador Award recognizing her contributions to the rural care she provides to Rusk County.
The Rural Wisconsin Health Cooperative awarded Dr. Katie Winiarczyk, now of Ojibwa, the Rurual Health Ambassador Award for going above and beyond the call of duty in promoting the works and services of Marshfield Medical Center – Ladysmith.
Winiarczyk attended Our Lady of Sorrows then graduated from Ladysmith High School in 2006. She completed her bachelor’s degree at the University of Minnesota-Duluth in 2010 and then graduated from the Saba University of School of Medicine, in the Caribbean, in 2015.
Winiarczyk completed her clinical work on the East Coast in several large cities. She completed her Internal Medicine Residency at Marshfield Clinic in Marshfield in 2018. While completing her residency Winiarczyk also earned a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Davenport University. In 2019, she completed her Palliative and Hospice fellowship in Mashfield Clinic.
At MMC-L Winiarczyk works as an Internal Medicine Physician in the clinic mainly caring for patients over 50. On Tuesdays she completes palliative care consultations or sees palliative care patients already established with her. In addition to these duties, Winiarczyk is the Medical Director of both Ladysmith Care Community and Ladysmith Care and Rehab and co-medical director for Lakeview Hospice in Rice Lake and HSHS Chippewa Falls Hospice.
Palliative care is a specialization in medical care and provides relief of symptoms for people living with a serious illness while working to improve quality of life.
Recently Winiarczyk has become the Swing Bed program director at MMC-L. When needed she completes palliative care consultations at MMC-L and completes procedures such as thoracentesis, paracentesis and PICC lines.
The most significant challenge Winiarczyk encounters with working in rural health is the independence. Winiarczyk says here she isn’t able to walk down the hall and talk with a cardiologist or nephrologists when she has questions.
This independence has allowed Winiarczyk to lean on the strong friendships she’s built with the many different providers from working at Marshfield’s main campus.
“I’ve learned to become more confident in my decision making and treatment while relying on some great advanced practitioners that I work with for guidance,” said Winiarczyk.
While working in Rusk County Winiarczyk has contributed to rural health care by being one of the first Internal Medicine doctors in many years to be at MMC-L. She has expertise in geriatric medicine and end of life care, which has allowed her to care for a large majority of the hospital’s patients.
Following in Dr. Charipar’s footsteps, she provides care to nursing home patients as well as patients at the clinic.
When she was young she said she job shadowed physicians like Dr. Charipar, Dr. Zeimer and Dr. Allen who each supported Winiarczyk to return to Rusk County to care for the community.
Winiarczyk also has University of Madison WARM students work with her in completing a one week mandatory geriatric rotation. This opportunity allows her to expose upcoming physicians to Rusk County in the hopes that they will decide to care for patients in a rural community and possibly even patients in this community.
Of being awarded the Rural Health Ambassador award Winiarczyk said she is “so honored that my peers and community recognize me and my hard work. I honestly love what I do and despite taking on quite a few things here at MMC-L, they are all things I am passionate about.”
Winiarczyk grew up in Ojibwa and Rusk County and has known many of her patients since growing up here who she says have supported her journey of becoming a doctor. “I love that after coming back from being away for so long, it is almost like I was never gone. [In] my time living in big cities I never felt as appreciated as I do here in Ladysmith.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve this community and grateful to be recognized for that,” says Winiarczyk, “I am so appreciative of the support and love I feel each day with every patient I meet.”
Winiarczyk is the daughter of Tom and Robin Winiarczyk. Robin Winiarczyk is a registered nurse at Marshfield Medical Center – Ladysmith.
