A Holcombe woman is leading a healthier lifestyle now that she has lost the weight equal to an entire person. She wanted to feel better and decided to do something about it.
“I lost 100 pounds. That was my goal to lose 100 pounds, and I did it,” Holcombe resident Linda Sblendorio said. “It’s been a big difference. I am not tired all the time. I just feel better. It is amazing.”
The money she used to spend on food, she can now spend on new clothes.
Sblendorio, 75, actually reached her goal last August, and has kept the weight off for 12 months now. She feels great and was recently crowned 2018 State Queen of the weight loss group Take Off Pounds Sensibly.
TOPS is a nonprofit, noncommercial network of weight-loss support groups and wellness education organization established in 1948. Based in Milwaukee, the organization offers tools and programs for healthy living and weight management, with group fellowship and recognition. After members reach their goal, they become part of a sister-group called Keep Off Pounds Sensibly, or KOPS.
The total membership as of 2017 is almost 120,000 in the U.S. and Canada. Only four people are needed to start a meeting in their community. Members meet weekly both for a weight recording “weigh-in” and for the main session. The weigh-in is performed in a private room with two members present as recording officers. As such, the weight records are considered medically sound.
Members are required to consult with their health care professional for a written goal weight for themselves. This goal is turned in to the recorders. The membership fee is $32 per year in the U.S., but attending a first meeting is free.
The main session in a chapter meeting is usually one of two types: education or special recognition. In either case, the meeting begins with a report of total losses or gains, in pounds, for the week, as tabulated from the just-completed weight recording. Individual members are recognized for such things as losing the most pounds in one week among all the members. Small prizes are awarded to these “losers.” These prizes are funded from the weekly dues collected from members. Special recognition involves more elaborate award ceremonies for “losers” based on several criteria such as most pounds lost in a month or year, best overall improvement, and maintaining goal-weight for keeping weight off.
TOPS has 213 chapters in Wisconsin, and last year its members in the state lost a total of 14,974 pounds.
It was about 5 years ago that a friend of Sblendorio told her that when she returned from vacation they were joining TOPS. She was hesitant because they had both been on so many weight loss programs over the years but had no long-term success. With encouragement from family and seeing the results of current TOPS members she decided to join TOPS and embarked on a new journey to lose weight and get healthy.
“From the time I walked into my first meeting I felt the support and camaraderie of the TOPS members. Being the biggest loser after my first week was just the beginning of many losing weeks to come,” said Sblendorio, the local chapter leader.
“In TOPS you can do anything, and they have a program you can follow, but I counted calories,” Sblendorio said.
TOPS is mainly a support group, according to Sblendorio, and this support made her weight loss possible. She belongs to a TOPS unit that meets in Cornell, and has about 40 members from Lake Holcombe, Ladysmith, Tony and even farther.
“It is accountability. We support each other whether you lose or don’t lose,” Sblendorio said.
Sblendorio now stays under 1,500 calories per day compared with the past when she didn’t really keep track of what she ate. She said it wasn’t hard even though she admits to loving ice cream. You can eat whatever you want as long as you are prepared to cut back in other places, she said.
In addition to counting calories, Sblendorio also suggests eating slowly or making up for binging one day with watching calories more closely the next day.
She loves to garden in the summer. She also has a stationary bicycle she rides for a half-hour after breakfast or dinner.
The group advocates 100 minutes of exercise a week and drinking more water.
Foods low in calories include pickles, thin-sliced cheese and oatmeal. She does her own cooking, and her family eats a lot of vegetables. The meat they eat is mainly chicken and not beef.
“You just have to limit the portion sizes. You can have a whole breakfast for under 200 calories,” Sblendorio said. “The problem is we are eating mostly processed junk.”
Her husband, Vito was crowned TOPS King Runner-up in 2014, after losing 63 pounds that year. He pedals a stationary bicycle while watching old movies for hours at a time and lifting weights.
Now she wants to buy clothes.
“You just feel better all the way around. It is amazing. I never wanted to buy clothes before. I hated it. Now my husband hates it because I want to buy clothes all the time. You just feel better, and you look better,” Sblendorio said.
The couple continues to keep the weight off. She said it hasn’t always been easy.
“At our meetings we all shared tips, recipes and words of praise and encouragement. It was a combination of this and continuing to steadily lose weight that kept me motivated. As the weight came off and my clothes size kept dropping, I began to feel so much better physically and mentally. My family and friends continually told me how much healthier and happier I looked and acted. Their love and support has been invaluable and I thank them for believing in me,” Sblendorio said.
