The Fergus County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man whose body was recovered in the Missouri River in northcentral Montana on at 1:51 p.m., Sunday, June 11.
The man was identified as James “Jim” Kurz of Ladysmith.
An autopsy was conducted, and no foul play is suspected, the FCSO said in a release on Kurz’s death.
“The family has been notified, and we would like to thank them for all their help during this trying time as our investigation was ongoing,” said Fergus County Sheriff Ryan Peterson. “We would like to send our condolences to the Kurz family and their friends during this time.”
The body was found several miles downstream from the James Kipp Campground near Winifred, near where US 191 crosses the Upper Missouri National Wild and Scenic River. The area is about 30 miles northeast of Lewiston, Mont.
The FCSO, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks wardens, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and nearby counties investigated where the body possibly originated and the identity. Personnel worked up and downstream from James Kipp Campground as the investigation continued.
On June 12, Before Kurz’s body was identified, law enforcement officers used jet boats and a small airplane to search for evidence to determine what might have happened to Kurz.
On June 13, officials were continuing to sift through the information they gathered to positively identify the body.
Several days earlier, on June 7, the Fergus County Sheriff’s Department reported that area was in a Flash Flood Watch.
The Fergus County Sheriff reported Kurz had arrived at the campground on June 5, and started his voyage traveling upstream, similar to Lewis and Clark. Kurz headed to an area he had traveled through before.
Kurz arrived at Heller Cabin and logged a guestbook entry on June 6, writing about the tough paddling and waiting for the wind to change before heading to Gist Cabin.
Kurz met a fellow paddler heading down stream named Bill Burke during mid-day of June 7. Burke had started his journey down the Missouri River in Three Forks, Mont., on May 22.
Kurz and Burke exchanged canoeing stories and Burke learned that Kurz had published a book about his earlier canoe trip up the Missouri River entitled, Out My Back Yard.
They took photos for each other.
Burke expressed his need to resupply before continuing past James Kipp.
Kurz told Burke to use his car, that was parked at the James Kipp boat ramp to run to Malta for supplies.
Burke expressed how kind Kurz was and how he admired his determination to paddle upriver. After hearing of Kurz’s passing, Burke referred to Kurz as “River Angel Jim.”
Sometime in the later afternoon of June 7, Kurz set up camp near the Missouri River and Bull Creek, according to Peterson.
“There were severe storms reported this day, and we believe at some point Jim’s canoe broke loose from the shore and Jim tried to retrieve it. Jim and his canoe did not make it back to camp,” Peterson said.
Kurz’s death has been determined to be a result of drowning, according to Peterson.
An experienced river paddler, Kurz canoed the Flambeau and Chippewa rivers to the Missouri River in 2005, then retraced the route of Lewis & Clark.
With determination and stamina in his favor, Kurz beat the odds and crossed into Montana on Aug. 4, 2005. He covered about 1,196 miles by canoe, most of it upstream. By the time he ended his trip in Williston, Mont., on Nov. 12, 2005, he had covered 2,162 miles
Kurz wrote a book of the 7-month adventure titled, We Were on the Missouri.
Kurz was was extremely active in so many local organizations, including KAMO (Kids and Mentors Outdoors), the Ice Age Trail Alliance, and Friends of the Library. He was also the chairman of the Rusk County Democratic Party.
In his retirement he taught science courses at North Cedar Academy, groomed and maintained the Sisters’ Farm trails for the Ladysmith Area Trail Association, and drove for Rusk County Community Transit. Most recently Jim spearheaded the Library Foundation’s effort to install solar power arrays at the Rusk County Community Library, the first public building in Ladysmith to have solar power.
There will be a memorial event in Ladysmith at a later date.
