I want 2023 to be a healthy year for Rusk County residents.
In 2015, my mother died of the virulent flu that had shut down nursing homes and care centers throughout the region. I hope new vaccines and guidelines we can choose to observe keep hospitalizations and deaths down.
I’m glad now we’ve been able to return to more open gatherings. I eat and help serve at the Ladysmith Senior Center as part of rotating church groups that volunteer. For Christmas, beautiful gift bags were provided by Rusk County employees, staff and friends.
Also, lovely knitted hats were available to take. This generosity brought smiles to all. Thank you for sharing your holiday spirit with neighbors.
