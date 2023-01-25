Jan. 25
IMPACT — On Wednesday, Jan. 25 there will be a free family style supper at 5:15 for kids aged 3 years through twelfth grade at the Ladysmith First Church of Christ. Classes will he held after from 6–7 p.m.
Jan. 26
MANNA MEAL — The January Manna Meal will be held from 5-6 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26, at Hope Lutheran Church, 320 First St. S, Ladysmith. The meal will be hosted by the Baker’s Dozen.
Jan. 27
EMBRACE STORYTIME — Will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Jan. 27, at the Bruce Area Library featuring The Brand New Kid by Katie Couric and The Family Book by Todd Parr. There will be a hanging photo frame craft.
BLUEGRASS JAM — Old time country/bluegrass jam will be held at a new location at the Ladysmith Senior Center, US 8 East at the Rusk County Fairgrounds at 6 p.m., Friday, Jan 27. Free admission, so come and enjoy the music. Plenty of room to social distance.
Jan. 28
CLASS OF 2003 — For the winners of the Wis. State Basketball Tournament 20 years ago, we will meet at the Theatre Lounge, Saturday, Jan. 28 from 8:30-11:30 p.m. We will have happy hour prices. Beer $2.00. Mixed drinks $3.00. Good luck.
Jan. 29
BLUEGRASS MUSIC CONCERT — The Living Waters A/G church will be hosting a gospel bluegrass music concert on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 1:30 pm featuring the Stringsmiths from Cumberland. A free will offering will be received. The church is located 8 miles north of Bruce on Wis. 40. For more info call 715 868-2987
Jan. 30
BOOK CLUB — Will meet at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Jan. 30, at the Bruce Area Library. They will discuss the book In a Book Club Far Away, by Tif Marcelo.
FELLOWSHIP MEAL — Will take place at 5 p.m., Monday, Jan. 30, at Nathaniel Lutheran Church, for all who enjoy food and friendship.
Feb. 1
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION — Will be held at the Bruce Area Library at 10a.m. on Wednesday Feb. 1.
BABY AND TODDLER STORYTIME — Will be held Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 10:30 a.m. at the Rusk County Community Library. For ages 0-3. Older siblings welcomed.
Feb. 2
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME — Will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Rusk County Community Library. For ages 3-5.
Feb. 3
STORYTIME — Will be held at the Bruce Area Library at 10:30 a.m. The feature stories are Sneezy the Snowman by Maureen Wright and Snowmen at Night by Caralyn Behner. A snowflake craft will be made.
KINDERGARTEN STORYTIME — Will be held at the Bruce Area Library for the Bruce Elementary School on Friday, Feb. 3 at 1p.m.
Feb. 23
MANNA MEAL — The February Manna Meal will be held from 5-6 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 23, at Hope Lutheran Church, 320 First St. S, Ladysmith. The meal will be hosted by the Church of Christ.
March 25
ANNUAL RUSK AREA SPRING EXPO — Will be held from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, March 25, at Ladysmith Middle & High School, 1700 Edgewood Ave. E, Ladysmith.
March 30
MANNA MEAL — The March Manna Meal will be held from 5-6 p.m., Thursday, March 30, at Hope Lutheran Church, 320 First St. S, Ladysmith. The meal will be hosted by the Ladysmith Lions Club.
Ongoing Events
AWANAS CLUB for children/youth ages 3-high school will be held 6:30-8 p.m., Wednesdays Sept. 7 through May 3 at Northland Bible Church, four miles west of Ladysmith on U.S. 8.
RUSK COUNTY HISTORICAL MUSEUM located at the Rusk County Fairgrounds. To arrange a special tour call 715-415-3114 or 715-415-5510. The Vintage Building, as well as, the Logging and Farming Building, Veterans’ Building and the Anishinaabe Dome have new displays. Visit the other buildings for their continuing displays.
The Bruce Museum will be open each Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., through Sept. 21. The Museum is located at 115 E. River Avenue in Bruce. The highlighted exhibit this year showcases the Bruce Theater.
RUBY’S PANTRY will distribute on the second Thursday of each month between 4:30-6 p.m. at the Worden Exchange, Ladysmith.
WRITER’S EXCHANGE GROUP meets at 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at Security Financial Bank, meeting room.
THE BLUE HILLS GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY will open the Resource Library by appointment. The library is located at 410 E. LaSalle Ave., Suite C, Barron and is free to the public to use for research. To make an appointment, up to two hours, to research at the Resource Library, contact Rosella Amundson at 715-537-5760 or rjainwi@charter.net. The resources the Society has are listed on the Inventory List on the Resources tab on their website www.bhgsbc.org. The BHGS is taking membership applications which can be sent in to the Society address noted above or made online at their website. Application forms can be found online at www.bhgsbc.org.
VOLUNTEER AT THE BRUCE AREA LIBRARY if you are looking for something to do that is rewarding and helps your community. The Bruce Area Library is in need of volunteers. Please, stop in the library or call (715) 868-2005 to learn how you can help.
INTERDENOMINATIONAL COMMUNITY PRAYER SESSIONS — 7 p.m. on the second and last Monday of the month at Bruce’s Place, 718 N. Main St., Bruce. Call Kerry at 262-308-4330 for information.
CONRATH FOOD PANTRY — Held the first Saturday after the second Wednesday of every month from 9-11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church, Conrath.
BRUCE FOOD PANTRY — Serving Bruce, Exeland and Weyerhaeuser communities from 5-5:30 p.m., on the second Thursday of each month, and from 10-10:30 a.m., on the fourth Friday of each month. The pantry is located on the alley side of 78 Main St., Bruce. Any questions or need assistance call 715-868-3565.
