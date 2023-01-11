Registration is open for Farm and Rural Lobby Day on Wednesday, Jan. 18. The annual event is organized by Wisconsin Farmers Union.
WFU members will advocate for policy priorities set by the grassroots membership at the farm organization’s annual convention in Wisconsin Dells in December, like preserving small and mid-sized farms, addressing concentration in agriculture, and the farmer’s roles in shaping climate change and water quality policy. Additionally, they will target budget priorities related to agriculture, conservation, and rural economic development.
Farm and Rural Lobby Day will begin at 10 a.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church, 312 Wisconsin Ave., near the capitol square. Speakers will provide background information on pending legislation that is of interest to farmers and rural residents to help participants prepare for their meetings with legislators.
Following lunch, the group will head to the Capitol to meet with their senators and representatives, with the day’s activities wrapping up around 4 p.m.
There is no cost to participate, and all are welcome to attend. Please pre-register as soon as possible so legislative visits can be planned accordingly. Carpools may be coordinated if there is significant interest in certain regions.
Wisconsin Farmers Union, a member-driven organization, is committed to enhancing the quality of life for family farmers, rural communities, and all people through educational opportunities, cooperative endeavors, and civic engagement. For more information visit www.wisconsinfarmersunion.com.
