Registration is open for Farm and Rural Lobby Day on Wednesday, Jan. 18. The annual event is organized by Wisconsin Farmers Union. 

WFU members will advocate for policy priorities set by the grassroots membership at the farm organization’s annual convention in Wisconsin Dells in December, like preserving small and mid-sized farms, addressing concentration in agriculture, and the farmer’s roles in shaping climate change and water quality policy. Additionally, they will target budget priorities related to agriculture, conservation, and rural economic development.

