Partners in the Wisconsin Local Food Purchase Assistance Program are hosting a session titled “Farm to Community Wellness: Networking Local Food Supply Chains” at the Marbleseed Organic Farming Conference on February 23, 2023, in La Crosse.
At this event, farmers will be introduced to key partners and resources will be provided for technical assistance in food production, food safety, and scaling up farm businesses. Black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC), historically underserved producers, and other partners in the food distribution system are invited to the session. Attendees will meet additional producers and partners and learn from others who are working to create equitable and fair food supply chains. Sessions will have interpreters for Spanish and Hmong.
