UW–Madison Division of Extension and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources are jointly hosting a series of six in-person workshops for CAFO permit holders, key employees, livestock producers, their employees and agronomic and engineering consultants around Wisconsin in February.
Designed for producers with (or considering) WPDES CAFO permits and their consultants, the workshops will focus on several themes:
- Manure innovations and management farmer/consultant panel
- Considerations when adding a manure treatment or processing system
- Process changes for renewing and modifying permits
- Nutrient management planning, with a focus on manure hauling audits and managing manure in sensitive areas and soils-- Karst areas – (NR151 in northeast Wisconsin) and coarse soils (outside northeast Wisconsin).
In addition to DNR staff addressing these topics, Victor Cabrera will demonstrate the Dairy Enviro-Money tool and regional and state DNR staff will be available to answer specific questions during the networking opportunities.
Registration is $45 in advance and $55 after each event’s pre-registration deadline. Locations, dates and registration links are as follows:
- Feb 9, Fond du Lac Fairgrounds. https://go.wisc.edu/fdl23cafo
- Feb 10, Tundra Lodge, Green Bay. https://go.wisc.edu/gb23cafo
- Feb 16, Darlington, County Multipurpose Building. https://go.wisc.edu/dar23cafo
- Feb 17, Jefferson, County Highway Training Room. https://go.wisc.edu/jef23cafo
- Feb 23, Stratford, Fresh Country Aire. https://go.wisc.edu/str23cafo
- Feb 24, Menomonie, Stout Craft Tap House. https://go.wisc.edu/men23cafo
For more information or to register, visit the link for each event or contact kevin.erb@wisc.edu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.