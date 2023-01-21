Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) reminds Wisconsin farmers to apply for commercial nitrogen optimization research grants through January 31, 2023. These grants aim to enhance the understanding of and refine new methods that optimize commercial nitrogen applied to agricultural fields. 

Eligible applicants must be an agricultural producer, agree to collaborate with the University of Wisconsin System (UW) on their project, and voluntarily conduct commercial nitrogen optimization field studies for a minimum of two years. For a full list of requirements, visit DATCP’s website. Interested producers should contact Jerry Clark at jerome.clark@wisc.edu or (715) 726-7955 prior to application.

