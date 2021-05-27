Heroin, cocaine, controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, a loaded handgun and a large amount of cash were seized during a traffic stop, Monday, in Sawyer County.
Sawyer County deputies executed a traffic stop on a silver 2012 Chevrolet Cruze on U.S. 63 near Beal Avenue in the city of Hayward at 3:38 a.m., May 24. The vehicle was stopped for multiple traffic violations.
During the course of the stop, Sawyer County K-9, Trace, alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle. Deputies searched the vehicle and located 271 grams of heroin with a value of about $20,000, 8.5 grams of cocaine, controlled substance pills, multiple items of drug paraphernalia, a loaded handgun and a large amount of cash.
As a result of the investigation deputies arrested the driver of the vehicle, Matthew D. Jackson, 27, of Ashland, for possession with intent to manufacture/deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver scheduled IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jackson also was ticketed for failing to stop at a stop sign, operating without a valid driver’s license and resisting/failing to stop/fleeing.
Deputies also arrested a female passenger in the vehicle, Keshia L. Wilmer, 27, of Glidden, for possession with intent to manufacture/deliver heroin.
Both Jackson and Wilmer are currently being held in the Sawyer County Jail on cash bonds. Initial appearances are scheduled for Tuesday, June 1.
