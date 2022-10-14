At risk Connecticut warbler

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced that it has partnered with state and national groups to protect the at-risk Connecticut warbler.

The efforts aim to improve habitat for the Connecticut warbler in Bayfield County and protect its wintering grounds in South America after a second year of summer surveys confirmed the songbird’s populations had plunged even more severely than expected.

