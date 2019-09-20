The Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a call at 6:36 p.m., Thursday, of a 2-vehicle crash on County Road B at 18th Street north of Rice Lake.
Initial investigation of the Sept. 19 crash shows a truck driven by Thomas Lamm, 48, of Boyceville, was traveling south on 18th Street and failed to stop at the stop sign at 18th Street and Highway B and collided with a truck traveling west on Highway B driven by Corey Carlson, 47, of Rice Lake.
Lamm was pronounced dead at the scene.
Carlson was extricated from the truck and flown to Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire with serious injuries.
Hwy B was closed with the assistance of the Barron County Highway Department for about 3 hours.
This crash remains under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department and Wisconsin State Patrol.
Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with the Cumberland Ambulance, Bear Lake and Rice Lake Fire Departments and
Life Link Helicopter responded.
