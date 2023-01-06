The Barron County Sheriff’s Department and the Chetek-Weyerhaeuser Area School District announce the addition of a full time school resources officer.
Deputy Erik Sedani started in the new role on Tuesday this week, and will serve the Chetek-Weyerhaeuser Elementary, Middle and High schools.
Sedani is a five-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Department and is excited for the role. His main role at the school district will be safety, building relationships with the students and staff and serving as a resource both in and out of the classroom. He is married and has two children, ages 2 and 3 months.
"We are excited for this partnership with the Chetek-Weyerhaeuser Area School District," Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said.
Sedani will be available at the school district every day from 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. He will also take part in after school activities, groups/clubs and other events including athletics.
"While safety is a key part of this position, being a resource for students and staff is what positions like this across the county excel at," Fitzgerald said.
During the non-school months, Sedani will move into the patrol division but will continue to take part in the Chetek community as needed.
School District Administrator Mark Johnson is excited for this position to get going and continue to enhance the safety of the students and staff and continue to build on the community relationships we already have in place in each of our buildings.
"Deputy Sedani will be a great addition to the staff and will be in our parking lots, lunchrooms, classrooms and be part of our school and community," Johnson said.
