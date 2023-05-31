National Trails Day

Bearskin Trail, Minocqua Kawaguesaga Lake on Bearskin Trail in Minocqua 3

 Rachel Hershberger

he Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) invites the public to celebrate National Trails Day on Saturday, June 3. Whether by foot, bike, ATV or horse, Wisconsin has thousands of miles of trails to enjoy.

Wisconsin is home to 50 state parks, 15 state forests and 44 state trails, with trails for all abilities and activities. Several properties offer dedicated trails for mountain biking, ATVs or horseback riding, and with over 24,000 acres of state trails, there are plenty of ways and places to explore.

