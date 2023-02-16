The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hosting an informational meeting regarding trichloroethylene (TCE) contamination and the Special Well Casing Depth Area (SWCDA) in the towns of Hudson and Warren in St. Croix County. The meeting will be Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Hudson High School at 5:30 p.m.
The informational meeting will include updates from the DNR and Department of Health Services (DHS). Topics covered will include a brief history of the contamination affecting the area, an overview of the areas included within the SWCDA, and a change to the funding status of the Junker Landfill portion of the SWCDA.
The SWCDA is an area within the towns of Hudson and Warren where comingled plumes of contamination from three nearby sites caused drinking water wells to become contaminated with TCE. The comingled groundwater plume encompasses approximately six square miles (4,000 acres). Approximately 600 private drinking water wells are located within this area.
The Junkers Landfill plume in the central portion of the SWCDA has a responsible party (RP) group that entered into a consent decree with the state of Wisconsin in 1997. The DNR has overseen investigation and mitigation activities at this site since 1984. RP funding for the Junkers Landfill portion of the SWCDA (under the Junker Landfill Remediation Trust or LRT), established under the 1997 consent decree and used to install and maintain the granular activated carbon (GAC) filtration systems, ceased at the end of 2022.
As a result, the LRT no longer has the funding available to maintain or sample the filtration systems that are currently installed at properties in the Junkers Landfill area of the SWCDA. Effective Sept. 30, 2023, private well owners within the Junkers Landfill portion of the St. Croix SWCDA that have filtration systems will become financially responsible for maintaining the systems.
What: Information Meeting Regarding Special Well Casing Depth Area In The Towns of Hudson And Warren
Candace Sykora, DNR Project Manager
John Bowen, Private Water Supply Specialist
David Rozeboom, DNR Supervisor
Stacy Steinke, DNR Supervisor
Curtis Hedman, DHS Toxicologist
When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Hudson High School, 644 Brakke Drive, Hudson, WI 54016
Attend via phone: 312-626-6799, Meeting ID 874 3647 4757
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.