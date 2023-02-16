DNR

 

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hosting an informational meeting regarding trichloroethylene (TCE) contamination and the Special Well Casing Depth Area (SWCDA) in the towns of Hudson and Warren in St. Croix County. The meeting will be Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Hudson High School at 5:30 p.m.

