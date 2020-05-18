Wisconsin has received donations of approximately 210,000 procedural masks from international businesses and the Taiwanese government for its state supply of personal protective equipment (PPE).
“These donations are welcome additions to our state resources and will help our frontline responders carry on the fight against COVID-19,” Gov. Tony Evers said. “Partnerships like these are a vital part of our response to this pandemic. I want to thank these donors for reaching out, stepping up and pitching in to help our state during this public health challenge.”
Donations recently received by the state include 100,000 procedural masks from Wanxiang America Corporation, a wholly owned U.S. subsidiary of Wanxiang Group Company based in China, and its president Pin Ni. This shipment was coordinated by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), and the Wisconsin Technical College System Foundation again nominally received the goods and donated them to the state to eliminate the need for duty payments.
“We appreciate the generous donation of Wanxiang to our state,” said WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes. “Partnerships like this show how our communities can get through the pandemic if we work together.”
The state of Wisconsin has also received:
10,000 procedural masks jointly donated by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Chicago, representing the government of Taiwan, and the specialty fitness retailer Johnson Fitness & Wellness, which has stores located in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and other states; these masks were manufactured in Wisconsin; and
An additional 100,000 procedural masks donated by the government of Taiwan, coordinated through TECO
All of the donated masks will go toward the state supply of PPE for distribution to healthcare and public safety professionals.
These PPE donations are among the latest in a series that Wisconsin has received to support its COVID-19 response. Organizations that include the Wisconsin Dental Association, WEC Energy Group, Snap-On Tools, Northern States Power Co., ND Paper, the Wisconsin Humane Society, Foxconn, and Wisconsin's sister state of Heilongjiang Province have donated equipment such as masks, gloves, face shields, and gowns.
“Competition for PPE is intense and global,” Gov. Evers said. “That is why we have built partnerships with businesses and governments, both here and abroad, to help grow our state supply. We will continue to pursue every available avenue to equip our COVID-19 frontline responders so they can help keep Wisconsin communities safe and healthy.”
The state of Wisconsin continues to encourage companies, educational facilities and other organizations that may have PPE and other needed resources that could be used in the state’s response to the COVID-19 emergency to visit its donor/buyback website at https://covid19supplies.wi.gov/Donations.
