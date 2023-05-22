Wild Turtle Week

Ornate box turtle

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encourages Wisconsin citizens to give turtle mothers and the next generation of turtles a helping hand during Wild Turtle Week, May 23-27, and throughout nesting season.

This time of year, turtles begin to emerge from rivers, lakes and wetlands to lay eggs. Wisconsin’s 11 turtle species lay eggs in nests from late May through June in sunny areas and well-draining uplands. This annual nesting migration often puts turtles on roadways and in residential areas. Many females are run over by vehicles during this period, a leading cause of turtle decline in Wisconsin.

