As temperatures climb and the summer season begins, it’s important to stay aware of the dangers of extreme heat. June 7 is Heat Awareness Day in Wisconsin and ReadyWisconsin is encouraging everyone to take steps to prevent heat-related illnesses or deaths.

“Heat can be very dangerous, so it’s important to take precautions when temperatures rise,” said Wisconsin Emergency Management Administrator Greg Engle. “Whether working, playing, or enjoying time outdoors, we need to take extra care on these hot days.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.