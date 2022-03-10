Wisconsin State Senator Jerry Petrowski (R-Marathon) announced Thursday, March 10, he will not seek re-election in the State Senate in the fall.
Petrowski was elected to the State Assembly in 1998 and to the State Senate in 2012.
Petrowski thanked his constituents in northcentral Wisconsin for their support over the past 23-plus years.
“I represent 91 towns, 26 villages, seven cities and portions of 31 school districts, all across six counties. It is a sizable district and takes over 4-1/2 hours to drive from one end to the other.
Petrowski added he has enjoyed his time in both the Assembly and the Senate.
"There are still so many things left that I want to accomplish. I look forward to the next chapter in my life and being able to spend more time with my wife, children, and grandchildren," Petrowski said.
Petrowski authored more than 160 bills that were signed into law during his tenure in office.
"I love this area of the state and the people that live here," Petrowski said. "It has been an honor and privilege to serve as your State Senator and represent you in the legislature."
Petrowski has authored numerous bills including a constitutional amendment protecting the state’s Transportation fund; numerous bills protecting victims of domestic abuse, child abuse, human trafficking and harassment/stalking; supporting veterans with an outreach and recovery program; and life-saving measures including screening babies for congenital heart defects and including CPR training in schools and for 911 dispatchers.
Other legislation of his include rewriting of the entire regulatory structure around use of farm equipment on Wisconsin roads; providing $5 million for Northcentral Health Care to address mental health reform; addressing the heroin epidemic afflicting local communities; and increasing support for K-12, Technical College and UW System education.
He also has helped with designating ginseng as Wisconsin’s state herb; shielding taxpayers from Brokaw’s insolvency; and assisting local governments with flexibility.
"Together, we have worked to create jobs, balance the state budget and protect our taxpayers by making government live within its means and by finding ways to do more with less," Petrowski said.
There are 33 State Senators who are elected to staggered four-year terms. Candidates must be a resident for one year within the state and a qualified elector of the district at the time of taking office.
The 2022 General Election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
