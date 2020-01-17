A convicted sex offender scheduled to be released from prison next week will be homeless upon being released to Chippewa County, where he will be required to live.
Steven P. Harrison, 33, is described as 6-feet tall, weighing 165 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He has a scar on his left hand. He has a piercing in his left ear.
He has tattoos on his back — American by Choice, Eagle, Flag; Chest — a cross, Jan 4, 2010, Cole and lower right arm — Think about it, bars.
The Chippewa County Sex Offender Notification Committee has determined that a Level III notification would be undertaken in regard to the community placement of convicted sex offender Steven P. Harrison who will be released from Racine Correctional Institution on Monday, Jan. 21. Harrison will return to Chippewa County where he is required to live. At this time the Department of Corrections does not have a permanent address for Harrison and will consider him homeless once released.
Harrison has been convicted of sex offenses involving an adolescent female.
He was convicted:
— In November 2011 in Wisconsin of 2nd degree sexual assault of a child in Chippewa County.
— In June 2011, in Minnesota, of harassment between periods of domestic violence;
— In March 2011 in Minnesota of prostitution, hire 18 years or older;
— In April 2002 in Minnesota of two counts of 5th degree sexual conduct; and
— In August 2002 in Minnesota of 2nd degree sexual conduct.
He has served the majority of time imposed on him by the courts and will be supervised by the Department of Corrections until Jan. 27, 2030.
His conditions of supervision will prohibit him from any unsupervised contact with minors. He is also prohibited from having contact with his victims.
Harrison is restricted from being on the property of any schools, parks or day care centers. He must comply with standard sex offender rules/requirements, GPS monitoring and face-to-face contact with law enforcement requirement. He is a lifetime registrant of Wisconsin Sex Offender Registration Program.
In event Harrison is in violation concerning the above restriction; call law enforcement immediately. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department number is 715-726-7700. The State of Wisconsin Department of Corrections number is 715-738-3208, or simply dial 911.
