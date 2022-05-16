Barron County Sheriff’s Department and Northwood Technical College have partnered together to offer an HSED program at the Barron County Jail.
This past 2021 fall semester and 2022 spring semester there were seven students who complete their HSED requirements.
Four have completed their entire HSED this spring.
"Many thanks to the support of Northwood Technical College and Instructor Mike Larson to help make this possible and promote a successful community," said Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.
