The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) provides weekly updates on road construction projects in the following counties in northwest Wisconsin: Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, St. Croix, Sawyer, Taylor, Trempealeau and Washburn counties.
Projects in the Rusk County vicinity include:
Barron County
Highway: US 8
Location: County P in Almena to North Wye Street in Barron
Schedule: April 25 to late July
Cost: $5.39 million
Description: Removing a portion of the existing asphalt surface on US 8 and replacing it with new asphalt, paving wider shoulders and adding centerline and shoulder rumble strips, installing new storm sewer in Poskin, cleaning and lining culverts, adjusting guardrail and placing new pavement markings.
Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter periodic lane closures controlled by flagging.
Highway: US 53 northbound
Location: Chippewa County line to US 8 near Cameron
Schedule: April 4 to October
Cost: $11.55 million
Description: Removing a portion of the existing asphalt overlay and placing new asphalt; completing spot repairs on structures at Carlson School Drive, County AA, the Chetek River, County I, Knapp Street, 20th Street and US 8 and placing a concrete overlay on each of the structures; replacing the concrete deck on the structure at County A; cleaning culverts and ditches; replacing culvert apron end walls, guardrail, pavement markings and signage; and completing spot improvements at Rest Area 34 and overlaying all concrete parking areas with asphalt.
Traffic impacts:
A single lane of northbound US 53 will be closed for the duration of the project.
During structure rehab work, the approximate limits of the lane closures are from County M to Carlson School Road, just south of County A to Knapp Street and just south of 20th Street to US 8.
The speed limit within each work zone is 60 mph.
Flagging will be utilized as necessary on the roads underneath the bridge structures including Carlson School Road, County AA, County A, County I, Knapp Street, 20th Street and US 8.
Single-lane closures on County I at the US 53 overpass might be used during working hours.
On Friday, June 3:
Traffic currently is scheduled to be switched from the outside lane to the inside lane.
The northbound US 53 on-ramp from US 8 will be closed.
Highway: WIS 48
Location: Hay River Flowage, Cumberland
Schedule: March 28 to August
Cost: $1.24 million
Description: Replacing a culvert with a bridge, bridge approaches and guardrail.
Traffic impacts:
WIS 48 is open to one lane of traffic controlled by temporary signals.
Traffic tentatively is scheduled to be switched to the eastbound lane on Friday, June 3.
There is a 14-foot maximum width restriction in the work zone.
The speed limit has been reduced to 25 mph.
Chippewa County
Highway: WIS 29
Location: County X bridge west of Cadott
Schedule: April 25 to late May
Cost: $216,821
Description: Making concrete repairs to the bridge deck and west pier; repairing and sealing bridge joints; placing a layer of asphalt over the bridge; and painting portions of the steel girders.
Traffic impacts: During daytime working hours, motorists on County X will encounter single-lane closures controlled by flagging.
Chippewa and Clark counties
Highway: WIS 29
Location: Bridges over Stillson Creek, 190th Street, Paint Creek and County X in Chippewa County and the Cardinal Avenue bridge over WIS 29 in Clark County
Schedule: May 3 to August
Cost: $1.82 million
Description: Making concrete surface repairs; replacing bridge joints, wing wall parapet and asphalt approaching both sides of each structure; and overlaying the bridge decks with concrete.
Traffic impacts:
Motorists will encounter single-lane closures on east- and westbound WIS 29 between County J in Chippewa Falls and WIS 27 in Cadott.
The speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph in the work zones.
Work on the Cardinal Avenue bridge is set to begin Monday, May 16, which will result in:
The closure of the eastbound WIS 29 exit ramp.
The closure of Cardinal Avenue south of WIS 29. One-way traffic will be able to access the WIS 29 ramps from the north.
Washburn County
Highway: US 53
Location: Between Mackey and Ross roads in the town of Trego
Schedule: March 17, 2021, to November 2022
Cost: $17.65 million
Description: Reconstructing US 53 from Mackey Road to existing US 63, relocating US 63 to closely follow the existing Wild Rivers State Trail and constructing a new grade separated interchange connecting US 53 with realigned US 63, new west frontage road from Mackey Road to County E and turn lanes along US 53 at existing intersections, including Mackey, O’Brien and Ross roads.
Traffic impacts:
Traffic on US 53 is reduced to one lane in each direction on the southbound lanes.
Temporary signals are in operation at the US 53 intersection at US 63 and Liesch Road.
The speed limit on US 53 is reduced from 65 mph to 55 mph and on US 63 is reduced from 55 mph to 45 mph in the work zone.
Highway: US 63
Location: Greenwood Avenue to Poplar Street, Spooner
Schedule: March 28 to November
Cost: $8.2 million
Description: Reconstructing US 63 from WIS 70 to Poplar Street with new pavement, sidewalk, curb and gutter; reconstructing the US 63/WIS 70 intersection; rehabilitating US 63 from Greenwood Avenue to WIS 70 by milling the existing asphalt and overlaying the road with new asphalt; converting US 63 from Greenwood Avenue to Poplar Street to a three-lane road, with one lane for traffic in each direction and a two-way left-turn lane in the center to improve safety and reduce overall corridor travel times; installing new sanitary and storm sewer and water main; improving pedestrian access to meet current Americans With Disabilities Act standards at intersections; and installing new street lighting, pavement marking and signing.
Traffic impacts:
US 63 is closed north of WIS 70.
Traffic is being detoured via WIS 70 and US 53.
During construction, alleys and cross streets will be kept open as much as possible.
Highway: WIS 70
Location: US 53 to the south junction of County M east of Spooner
Schedule: May 2 to late September
Cost: $4.82 million
Description: Recycling a portion of the existing pavement and resurfacing the road; replacing culverts; and placing new pavement markings.
Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter single-lane closures controlled by flagging.
