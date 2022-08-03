Park Falls in Price County has been awarded a $3.75 million investment for infrastructure fixes to support water conservation efforts and safe drinking water for the city of Park Falls. The investment will help address rising operating costs.
“The city of Park Falls has faced changing community needs, higher costs, and limitations of older infrastructure for years. Today’s investment will make necessary improvements to the city’s aging water utility system, and make sure that residents have access to clean, safe, and reliable water,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to work with Mayor Bablick and his administration to address the imminent needs of the Park Falls community and greater area, and to help ensure folks and families aren’t stuck footing the bill for this upgraded infrastructure.”
