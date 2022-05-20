The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office will join law enforcement agencies across the country to reinforce the lifesaving benefit of wearing a seat belt.
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office will patrol for longer hours during the Click It or Ticket seat belt campaign, which runs from May 23 through June 5, 2022.
“Our goal is to save lives, not just hand out tickets,” Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk said. “Buckling up is one of the easiest and most effective steps you can take to survive a crash. It’s not just a safe thing to do. It’s the law.”
Wearing your seat belt is important to you and to those who love you, as well. Not only can you get a ticket for not buckling up, but the odds of being severely injured or even killed increase greatly if you are in a crash. Be sure to buckle up every time, because not doing so can be life changing for you and your loved ones. Watch video here.
Thousands of lives could be saved each year if every person was properly restrained on the road. About 88% of Wisconsin motorists wear seat belts. That number has been dropping in recent years. Half of the drivers and passengers involved in deadly traffic crashes in Wisconsin in 2021 were not wearing seat belts.
Wisconsin’s primary seat belt law allows law enforcement to stop and cite motorists for failing to wear a seat belt. Drivers can also be cited for every unbuckled passenger in their vehicle. Penalties are higher for transporting unrestrained children. Failure to fasten a seat belt is among the most common traffic violations in Wisconsin.
According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2019, 55% of passenger vehicle occupants killed at night (6 p.m.–5:59 a.m.) nationwide were not wearing their seat belts. That’s why one focus of the Click It or Ticket campaign is nighttime enforcement.
The annual campaign also coincides with the first summer travel holiday. As more cars are out on the roads during Memorial Day weekend, law enforcement officials are asking everyone to buckle up and stay safe.
“No matter how long the trip, or where you’re going, you’re safest when you buckle up. If you know a friend or family member who does not use their seat belt, ask them to consider changing their habits. Help us spread this lifesaving message to avoid tragedy on the roads as summer approaches,” Sheriff Kowalczyk said.
