Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk will not seek re-election in the fall.
Kowalczyk, who has 44 years in law enforcement, with the last 15 years as sheriff, made the announcement Wednesday, Feb. 16.
"I have reached the important decision to not seek re-election to a fifth term to serve as Chippewa County Sheriff. I have put a great deal of thought and reflection into this decision," Kowalczyk said.
Kowalczyk began his term as Chippewa County sheriff in January 2007. His career with the department began in 1978 as a patrolman. During this time, he has also held positions of drug unit investigator, SWAT team leader, evidence room technician and most currently as an investigator.
"I will always be grateful to the citizens of this great county, and my family and friends for their continued confidence and support in electing and re-electing me as their sheriff," Kowalczyk stated.
Kowalczyk was raised in the Chippewa County community
He called serving as sheriff for the last 15 years, "the most rewarding experiences of [his] law enforcement career."
"I have been blessed to work along side some of the most hard-working, and extraordinary men and women in law enforcement; it has been an honor and privilege," Kowalczyk said.
He would have faced running for a fifth term as sheriff in the Fall Election.
"I am proud of what I have accomplished during my tenure as sheriff, and will trust the good people of Chippewa County to make the important decision of selecting a new sheriff to continue the legacy of providing law enforcement services to our community," Kowalczyk said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.