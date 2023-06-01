The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is highlighting the importance of maintaining safe dams in the wake of National Dam Safety Awareness Day May 31.

Dams are an essential part of the infrastructure in the United States, with over 90,000 dams across the country, including about 3,000 in Wisconsin. Proper management and maintenance of dams is vital to the public and customers associated with each dam.

